Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 19,526 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $93,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $28.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $382.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,683. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.11 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

