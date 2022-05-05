Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Lazard has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 359,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 165,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

