Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS.

NYSE LEA traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.18. 2,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average is $163.13. Lear has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Lear alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lear by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,617,000 after buying an additional 218,412 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.53.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.