Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 165. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Learning Technologies Group traded as low as GBX 127.40 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 127.40 ($1.59), with a volume of 3139963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.60 ($1.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215 ($2.69).

The company has a market capitalization of £989.69 million and a P/E ratio of 57.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

