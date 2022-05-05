Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Leggett & Platt worth $23,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 33.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.