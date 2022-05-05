Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.59. 4,994,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

