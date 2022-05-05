Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Li Auto.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.59. 4,994,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.
Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.