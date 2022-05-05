Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LICY. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

LICY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 94,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,701. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $58,500,000. Covalis Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 1,480,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $18,918,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $18,684,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

