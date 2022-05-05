Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 381,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

LBRDA stock opened at $109.10 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

