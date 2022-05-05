Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%.

LBRDA stock opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.69.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

