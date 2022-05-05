Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. Life Storage also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.04-6.14 EPS.

LSI traded down $5.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Life Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

