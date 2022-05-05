Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NXTTF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Lifeist Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Get Lifeist Wellness alerts:

Lifeist Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifeist Wellness Inc operates as a wellness company. The company operates CannMart.com, a portal that provides with a range of cannabis products and accessories, and hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories in the United States and Canada. It also operates a BHO extraction facility to produce cannabis concentrate products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeist Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeist Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.