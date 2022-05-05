LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at CIBC

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSIXF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on LifeWorks from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of LifeWorks stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. LifeWorks has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

