Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Announces Earnings Results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

A number of research firms have commented on LGND. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,825.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

