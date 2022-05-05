Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Gap Down to $22.43

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $21.20. Lightspeed Commerce shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 33,838 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 34.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

