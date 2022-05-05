LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $56,998.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,393,423 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

