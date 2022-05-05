Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LLNW. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Limelight Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.34.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,588.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 798,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.