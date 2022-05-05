Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $8.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,299. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lion Electric by 52.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $176,000.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.