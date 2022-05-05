Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $594-608 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.63 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $223.31 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.62.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

