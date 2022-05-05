LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,946. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.