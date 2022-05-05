Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.64 and last traded at $99.42. Approximately 78,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,522,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.84.

Several analysts have commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.57.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,098,771 shares of company stock valued at $123,832,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

