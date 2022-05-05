Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.64 and last traded at $99.42. Approximately 78,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,522,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.84.
Several analysts have commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.57.
In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,098,771 shares of company stock valued at $123,832,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.