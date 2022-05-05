Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTHM traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Livent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Livent by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.