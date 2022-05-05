Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 16,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 30,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

