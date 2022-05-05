Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRFC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.