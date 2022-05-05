Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $63.16. 1,304,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

