Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Shares Up 0.7%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.