L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.45

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.45 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 130657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRLCY. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($457.89) to €450.00 ($473.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($356.84) to €350.00 ($368.42) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €458.00 ($482.11) to €339.00 ($356.84) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.8681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

