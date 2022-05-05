Louisiana-Pacific Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of LPX opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

