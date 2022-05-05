Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.03. 65,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,444. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,470 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.