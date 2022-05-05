LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

LPL Financial stock opened at $193.77 on Monday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $220.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average of $174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 136.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,498,000 after buying an additional 359,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

