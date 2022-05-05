LSI Industries Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

LYTS opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $199.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

