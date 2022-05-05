Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 20.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 22.94 and its 200 day moving average is 32.51. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

