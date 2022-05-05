Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.87% of Lumen Technologies worth $239,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

