Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $405-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.18 million.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.38.

Lumentum stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.91. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lumentum by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

