Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in April

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 908,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,646.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15.

Several analysts recently commented on LNDNF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.50.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

