Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by Susquehanna to Neutral

Susquehanna cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.97.

Lyft stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Lyft by 15.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Lyft by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after acquiring an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

