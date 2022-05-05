Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lyft stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lyft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

