Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Issues Earnings Results

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,415. Lyft has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,525 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lyft by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,966 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Lyft by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,495 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

