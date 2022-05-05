Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.97.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Lyft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.