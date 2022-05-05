Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna downgraded Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Lyft by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,950,000 after purchasing an additional 554,000 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

