MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

