Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.216 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 84.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 28.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

