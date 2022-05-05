Magna International (TSE:MG) Earns Overweight Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$78.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.91.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$79.99 on Monday. Magna International has a one year low of C$70.16 and a one year high of C$126.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$79.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$23.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

