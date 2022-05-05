Magnachip Semiconductor’s (MX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MX opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $814.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

