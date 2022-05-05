Main Street Research LLC Invests $215,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $11.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.14. The company had a trading volume of 688,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.84 and its 200-day moving average is $414.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

