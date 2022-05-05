Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 261.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 261.50 ($3.27).
EMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 301 ($3.76) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In related news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($34,291.07).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.
About Man Group (Get Rating)
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
