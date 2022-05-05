Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,317 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.64. 545,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,205,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

