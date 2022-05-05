Mango Markets 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $664,536.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00224020 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00040083 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,828.92 or 1.96696701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

