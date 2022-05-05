ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.07. 33,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.65.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,707,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

