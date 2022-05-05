MAP Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.31 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $35.31 million and $267,902.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

