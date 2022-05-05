Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.80.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$0.72 on Thursday, reaching C$27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.34. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$24.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.60.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2132181 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

